The Turkish foreign minister discussed the latest regional developments with his Egyptian and Saudi counterparts, as well as the prime minister of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), in separate phone calls, diplomatic sources said Monday.

Hakan Fidan spoke with Egypt's top diplomat Badr Abdelatty, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, and KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The discussions focused on recent developments in the region, the sources added.