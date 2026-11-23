2nd group of critically ill and injured Gaza children arrive in UK for 'specialist treatment'

A second wave of critically ill and injured children, as well as their immediate families, has arrived in Britain from Gaza for specialist medical treatment, the government said Monday.

In a statement, the Department of Health said another group of critically ill and injured children from Gaza will receive specialist treatment from National Health Service (NHS) teams in the UK.

It noted that the government worked with domestic and international partners to evacuate more children who urgently need care as Britain continues to call for an unrestricted flow of medicines and supplies to Gaza.

"The healthcare system in Gaza has been devastated by the ongoing conflict, and many children cannot get the basic care or specialist treatment their conditions need," read the statement.

According to the government, more children are expected to be evacuated as part of this ongoing humanitarian mission before the end of the year.

"These children have endured unimaginable hardship, and they are in desperate need of medical treatment," Health and Social Care Secretary Yvette Cooper said in the statement.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said children's arrival is a "stark reminder" of the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"Children in Gaza have endured three years of unimaginable horror. Hospitals have been devastated and, as winter draws in, desperately ill patients are still unable to get the care they need," he noted.

This follows last year's evacuations, in which the UK brought 50 children from Gaza for treatment in NHS hospitals.





