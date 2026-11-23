US President Donald Trump named Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton as acting national cyber director, according to a media report on Monday.

The Washington Post reported that Clayton will hold the post until the Senate confirms Trump's pick for the permanent role, Kirsten Davies, who currently serves as the Pentagon's chief information officer. Axios first reported Clayton's appointment.

Clayton oversees 18 US intelligence agencies as director of national intelligence. He also chairs a White House task force on artificial intelligence.

The move follows a series of technology disruptions this month that hit airlines, banks, and widely used software platforms. The glitches affected air traffic control communications at the Federal Aviation Administration and Microsoft Outlook. According to reports, the incidents do not appear to be cyberattacks, but they unsettled many Americans because they affected vital systems.

Trump fired national cyber director Sean Cairncross last week and initially named Davies to the post in an acting capacity. Davies previously held cyber-related positions at major corporations, including Estée Lauder Cos., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Siemens.

The White House said Trump has now decided to nominate Davies as the full-time national cyber director. Until the Senate confirms her, she will serve as a senior adviser to Clayton, it said.





