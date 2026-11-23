Twenty students from Gaza are preparing to travel to Ireland to pursue scholarship opportunities after securing visas in a case that drew scrutiny of the Irish government's support for Palestinians, according to media reports on Monday.

The group is expected to leave the Palestinian enclave later Monday under strict Israeli controls and travel via Jordan to Dublin to take up places at Irish universities, The Guardian reported.

Another group is expected to follow next month as the evacuation comes after a four-month campaign to overturn a decision by the Irish Department of Justice to deny visas to more than 60 students in Gaza who had been offered scholarships in Ireland.

The decision sparked backlash from opposition parties and pro-Palestine activists who accused the department of betraying the country's record of solidarity with Palestinians.

The government backed down last week after a Dublin High Court ordered the department to reconsider the decision. Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan approved 48 visas.

The first group of students is expected to arrive in Ireland on Tuesday, with the remainder coming in late December.

"It's a mix of feelings I still can't fully describe," Amir Alareer, 26, who is to study cybersecurity and artificial intelligence at University College Dublin, told the British daily via email on the eve of his departure from Gaza.

Alareer added: "There is hope and relief after months of waiting and fighting for this moment. But it is hard to feel complete joy when I am leaving my family behind in Gaza, and when 28 of my fellow students, who hold the same visas and share the same dreams, are still here waiting."





