The EU on Monday added Rinaldo Nazzaro, founder and leader of the far-right extremist organization The Base, to its sanctions list targeting individuals and groups involved in terrorism.

Nazzaro, who is also known by the aliases Norman Spear and Roman Wolf, will be subject to an EU travel ban and an asset freeze under the EU Council's decision.

The measures also prohibit the provision of funds or economic resources to him, either directly or indirectly.

The Base has been subject to EU restrictive measures since 2024 over its involvement in terrorist acts, according to the council.

With the latest designation, the EU's terrorism sanctions list now covers 14 individuals and 23 groups and entities.