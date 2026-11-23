Nigeria’s leader says water cut off while he was shaving at presidential villa

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu acknowledged the country's persistent water and electricity supply challenges also affect the presidential villa, recounting how water stopped flowing while he was shaving at his official residence in the capital Abuja.

Tinubu made the disclosure on Sunday during a special prayer gathering organised by members of his family at the Yoruba Tennis Club in Lagos, where he also sought support for his re-election campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Recalling the last week's incident, the president said the interruption happened at the presidential villa, popularly known as Aso Rock.

"On Wednesday of last week, I was shaving and the water went off ... in the villa. You won't know punishment dey there too," he said, using a Nigerian Pidgin expression to suggest that even the presidential residence was not spared the inconvenience.

He promised to address the country's infrastructure challenges, including unreliable electricity and water supply.

"We will correct all these: no light, no water, no electricity, no development. We have only just started. We can do it, and we will do it for Nigeria," he said.

The president's remarks have drawn attention to Nigeria's longstanding infrastructure deficits, particularly unreliable electricity and inadequate access to public water supply, which continue to affect households, businesses and public institutions.

Tinubu's administration faces scrutiny over its handling of the economy and basic public services ahead of the Jan. 16, 2027 presidential election.

- Opposition criticizes remarks

Nigerian opposition politicians criticized President Tinubu after the remarks, describing the incident as evidence of his administration's failure to address basic infrastructure challenges.

Kenneth Okonkwo, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and supporter of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, said the president's account raised questions about his government's ability to provide reliable electricity and water for ordinary Nigerians.

In a post on US social media company X, Okonkwo urged Nigerians to reject Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election, calling on voters to support Atiku instead.

"Without electricity, there is no industrialization. Without water, there is no life," Okonkwo said.

Another opposition figure, Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), also criticized the president.

Sowore said Tinubu's inability to ensure a steady water supply at the presidential villa raised questions about his capacity to manage the country's affairs.

He suggested that the president should consider resigning if his administration could not guarantee such a basic service at the seat of power.