Russia on Monday accused Poland of politically motivated discrimination after authorities blocked Russian figure skaters from competing in an International Skating Union (ISU) Challenger Series tournament set to start this week.

In a statement on Telegram, Russia's Embassy in Warsaw said the Polish Sport and Tourism Ministry had spearheaded the move, despite Russian athletes having been cleared to compete under neutral status in line with ISU rules.

The embassy called the decision unacceptable, stressing that sports should not be turned into a "venue for settling political scores," nor should an athlete's nationality serve as grounds for their exclusion.

It also said the move undermined Poland's reputation as a host of international competitions and weakened trust in the global sports system.

"This latest ban by Warsaw only confirms that the Polish authorities are prepared to sacrifice international sporting principles to demonstrate their own anti-Russian stance," it said.

The statement came after Polish Deputy Sports Minister Piotr Borys said Friday that Russian figure skaters would not be allowed to compete in the five-day tournament.

"We are aware that Russian figure skaters have registered to participate. They will be denied entry," he said, according to Polish outlet RMF24.

The ministry said Saturday the Polish Figure Skating Association had told it that Russian athletes and coaches registered under neutral status had withdrawn from the tournament.

The ministry said it had worked to ensure the competition complied with 2022 recommendations under which until the end of Russia's military "aggression" against Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian athletes may compete in Poland only as neutral individuals without any national flags, emblems, or other state symbols.

The ISU Challenger Series PGE Warsaw Cup 2026 is set to start in Warsaw on Wednesday.