Several suspects have been arrested in Germany over a series of arson attacks targeting Starlink satellite communications infrastructure in Poland, Lithuania and Bulgaria, as four EU countries plan to establish a joint investigative team, Polish broadcaster RMF24 reported Monday.

Prosecutorial delegations from Poland, Germany, Lithuania and Bulgaria are expected to meet in early December to discuss setting up the team, according to the report.

The joint investigation will seek to establish whether the incidents were coordinated by a single group, identify those involved and determine who ordered the attacks.

Investigators suspect that members of the group may have acted on behalf of a foreign intelligence service, the report said.

German authorities are also expected to decide within two weeks whether to hand over to Poland two suspects arrested in Germany over a Sept. 23 fire at a Starlink facility in Wola Krobowska, central Poland.

The two were detained under European arrest warrants issued by Poland, according to the report.





