German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday that Europe is ready to negotiate with Russia, adding that advisor-level peace talks involving Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the United States could take place again in Abu Dhabi in the coming weeks.

"Of course, Europe is ready to negotiate with Russia," Merz told a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Berlin, reiterating that Europe wants a "just" and "lasting" peace in Ukraine.

Merz noted that negotiations at the level of national security advisers can take place soon in the format of Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the US. "That could, for example, take place again in Abu Dhabi," the chancellor said.

"We hope that the Russian side is also willing to participate in these talks that have been agreed with the United States," he added.