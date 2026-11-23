Detail is seen on a men's watch made by Bulgari inside a flagship store in central London, Britain, April 14, 2016. (REUTERS File Photo)

Italian jeweler Paolo Bulgari, who helped transform his family's business into a global luxury brand whose creations were worn by Princess Diana and Hollywood stars, died in Rome at the age of 89, his family announced over the weekend.

Bulgari, who served as chairman of the Bvlgari Group from 1984, was closely associated with the brand's rise to international prominence. Its jewelry adorned members of royal families, including Diana, Princess of Wales, as well as leading Hollywood figures.

His family described him as "the greatest jeweler of our time" according to Italian media.

The Bvlgari company paid tribute to him in a social media post, describing him as a "true creative soul" whose legacy would continue to inspire generations to come.

"Paolo Bulgari began collaborating with his father in 1960, specializing in the knowledge of precious stones, of which he was one of the world's leading experts, and refining the sensibility and aesthetic sense that are at the root of the Bvlgari style," the company said.

It added that Bulgari had devoted himself to his craft and to nurturing young design talent, leaving a lasting mark on the jewelry world.

Bvlgari was founded in Rome in 1884 by his grandfather, Greek silversmith Sotirios Voulgaris, who adopted the Italianized name Sotirio Bulgari after moving to Italy.

"Thank you, Mr. Paolo, your legacy as a brilliant beacon of creative inspiration will continue to inspire generations to come," the company said.