Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring the opener against Manchester United at Anfield on November 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Liverpool cruised to a 4-0 victory over Manchester United after an early red card left the visitors with 10 men in their Premier League encounter Sunday.

United defender Leny Yoro was sent off in the eighth minute for bringing down Liverpool striker Alexander Isak, allowing Dominik Szoboszlai to open the scoring in the 10th minute from the resulting free kick.

Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool's advantage three minutes later, while Rio Ngumoha added a third after the hour mark. Substitute Victor Munoz completed the rout inside the final 10 minutes.

Liverpool made an aggressive start, with Bradley Barcola threatening twice in the opening minutes. His first attempt was deflected wide before his driving run created an opportunity for Isak, whose effort was saved by Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

United captain Bruno Fernandes also came close with a free kick that narrowly missed the target.

The match took a decisive turn in the eighth minute, when Ronald Araujo's long pass sent Isak through on goal. Yoro brought down the Liverpool striker just outside the penalty area and was shown a straight red card.

Szoboszlai converted the resulting free kick with a low, well-placed effort to put Liverpool ahead in the 10th minute.

The hosts quickly capitalized on their numerical advantage. Three minutes later, Ngumoha delivered a cross from the left, which Wirtz converted with a volley that went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Liverpool continued to dominate possession, with Lammens making saves to deny Isak, Ngumoha and Alexis Mac Allister as the hosts pressed for a third goal before halftime.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Liverpool controlling the game and United struggling to create opportunities with 10 players.

Lammens tipped Szoboszlai's long-range effort over the crossbar, while Ngumoha continued to trouble the visitors' defense.

Liverpool extended their lead in the 66th minute when Barcola raced down the right flank and squared a low cross into the penalty area, allowing Ngumoha to fire home first time and make it 3-0.

The hosts continued to push forward, with Isak and Szoboszlai both testing Lammens.

Liverpool added a fourth goal inside the final 10 minutes after substitute Munoz won possession high up the pitch. Wirtz collected the ball and set up the winger, who finished past Lammens to complete the scoring.

United had a late opportunity to find a consolation goal, but Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker produced an impressive one-on-one save to deny Fernandes and preserve the clean sheet.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS



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