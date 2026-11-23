Marc Marquez secured his eighth MotoGP world championship with an eighth-place finish at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday, drawing level with Italian legend Giacomo Agostini's record of eight premier-class titles, BBC Sport reported.

The Spanish Ducati rider needed to finish in the top nine to clinch the championship and seal his second consecutive title. He started second on the grid but adopted a cautious approach after crashing out of Saturday's sprint race.

Aprilia's Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi won Sunday's race, with Spaniards Jorge Martin and Raul Fernandez completing the podium.

However, the spotlight remained on Marquez, who was lifted into the air by his team after crossing the finish line to celebrate the milestone.

The 33-year-old won seven Grands Prix and 10 sprint races during the season, adding to the 11 Grand Prix victories he recorded in 2025.

Sunday's triumph marked Marquez's eighth MotoGP title and 10th world championship overall, following his earlier world titles in the 125cc and Moto2 categories.

Marquez celebrated the achievement by climbing a scaffold to address cheering fans before watching a video montage highlighting defining moments of his career.

A silhouette of a goat appeared on a screen as the Spaniard climbed a staircase, referencing the popular "greatest of all time" (GOAT) title.

He was also presented with a commemorative golden helmet by Agostini, whose record he equaled with Sunday's championship victory.