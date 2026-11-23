Türkiye has displayed 34 prehistoric artifacts recovered from archaeological sites in its southeastern province of Sanliurfa, including rare animal sculptures and objects dating to the earliest periods of settled human life.

The exhibition, held at the Presidential National Library in Ankara from Nov. 17 to 23, brought together discoveries from four sites — Gobeklitepe, Karahantepe, Sefertepe and Sayburc — being excavated under the Tas Tepeler (Stone Hills) Project, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The artifacts date to the Pre-Pottery Neolithic period, roughly 10,000 to 7,000 B.C., when communities in the region were beginning to establish permanent settlements before the widespread use of pottery.

The collection included human and animal sculptures, small figurines, stone vessels, plates and ornaments, some of which were displayed publicly for the first time.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy opened the exhibition on Nov. 17 during an international museum studies congress organized by the ministry's General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums.

Necmi Karul, coordinator of the Tas Tepeler Project and head of excavations at Karahantepe, briefed the officials on the discoveries and what they reveal about the lives of Neolithic communities.





- ANIMAL FIGURINES FOUND TOGETHER IN STONE VESSEL

Among the exhibits were three animal figurines representing a fox, a wild boar and a vulture, discovered together at Karahantepe.

Archaeologists found the figurines inside a small container placed within a larger chlorite stone vessel in a room filled with red soil. The larger vessel also contained a plate and stone rods.

Each animal's head had been threaded through a stone ring, suggesting the objects may have formed part of a single symbolic composition.

"We found the fox, wild boar and vulture inside the same vessel. Each of their heads had been passed through a stone ring," Karul said in a statement released by the ministry.

"This arrangement suggests that the three animals may be parts of the same story. We may have discovered one of the earliest examples of a story told through sculptures at Karahantepe."

The exhibition also featured a large vulture head discovered during excavations this year under Türkiye's Heritage for the Future Project.

Its size, compared with previously recovered examples, indicates that Neolithic communities also produced large-scale sculptures of vultures.

Other exhibits included a large leopard head carved from limestone and miniature leopard figurines made from green opal and labradorite.





- RARE SCULPTURE DEPICTS HUMAN RIDING LEOPARD

Another notable discovery from Karahantepe was a sculpture depicting a human seated on a leopard's back.

The artifact was found in its original position within a stone bench and is considered a rare example of prehistoric sculpture combining human and animal figures in a single composition.

A separate human statue was recovered from a structure dating to the second phase of Gobeklitepe, one of the world's oldest known monumental archaeological sites.

The statue had been positioned on a bench, leaning toward the interior of the structure, while its torso, broken at the waist, was discovered on the same bench.

All 34 artifacts belong to the collection of the Sanliurfa Museum, according to the ministry.





