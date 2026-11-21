Iraq fire at Basra power station kills at least four, injures 30

At least 4 people were killed and 30 injured in a fire at a ⁠power station in ⁠southern Iraq on Saturday, with the toll expected to rise, security officials said.

Civil defence teams ⁠brought the fire at the Hartha power station north of Basra under control after firefighters responded to the incident, Iraq's state news agency, INA, reported.

The fire spread to neighbouring houses and forced operations at the power ⁠station ⁠to stop, the security officials said.

The Hartha station has an installed generating capacity of 800 megawatts but had been operating at around 400 megawatts before the fire, they said.

There was ⁠no immediate official information on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage, INA reported.

Iraq's electricity infrastructure has long struggled with decades of underinvestment, inadequate ⁠maintenance ‌and ‌an inability to meet peak ⁠demand, particularly ‌during the extremely hot summer months. Fires and technical failures ⁠at substations and power ⁠facilities have previously disrupted electricity supplies ⁠and caused widespread outages.







