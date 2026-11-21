UK-EU deal will go ahead regardless of tuition fee talks, foreign secretary says

The agreements reached at Friday's UK-EU summit in Brussels will take effect regardless of whether the two sides reach a separate deal on university tuition fees for EU students, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband told the BBC on Saturday.

The package would remove most checks on British food exports to the EU in exchange for the UK following some EU rules from 2028. It also includes agreements on energy and a new youth mobility scheme.

The EU has proposed that its students pay the same tuition fees as British students at UK universities. The issue remains unresolved. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday she was "confident" a solution would be found.

Miliband said the government would introduce legislation in Parliament to implement the agreements and that the UK would make no new contributions to the EU budget under the summit package.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the Treasury estimated the deal could boost the UK economy by up to £17 billion ($22.2 billion) a year. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch disputed the estimate and criticized the requirement for British farmers to follow EU rules.

Asked whether the UK would consider rejoining the bloc, Miliband said "all the options will be on the table," adding that the government would stick to its existing red lines during the current Parliament.





