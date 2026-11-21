News World Jeff Bezos admits he was initially 'biased' against Pattinson as Bond

Jeff Bezos admits he was initially 'biased' against Pattinson as Bond

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said he was initially "biased against" casting Robert Pattinson as James Bond because he was already so famous, following Monday's announcement that the British actor will take on the role.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has said he was initially "biased against" casting British actor Robert Pattinson as James Bond because the actor was already so famous.



It was revealed on Monday that the actor is set to take on the role of James Bond, ending years of speculation about the future of novelist Ian Fleming's franchise.



Speaking at the Semafor Silicon Valley and The World forum, hosted by US news site Semafor, in California, Bezos told the audience he was "heavily involved" in the casting process.



"Initially, I'd say we were slightly biased a little against him because he's already so famous," Bezos said.



"We sort of thought, maybe we should have someone a little more unknown. But in the screening test, it's so obvious. He is James Bond," he continued.



The British actor's Bond debut will be the first released since Amazon's acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), the Hollywood studio behind the famous franchise.



Pattinson first found fame in the "Twilight" films before taking on roles in "The Batman," "Tenet" and "The Odyssey."



"We ran a really tight process and made the final decision on Friday," Bezos said.



Pattinson will replace Daniel Craig, who took over the role with "Casino Royale" in 2006 and bowed out after his fifth film, "No Time To Die," in 2021.



Bezos said the decision-makers had narrowed the field to five "extraordinarily talented" actors before carrying out "old-fashioned" screen tests with full costumes and scenes.



"There was something special about Rob," he said, adding the casting crew all "gravitated" toward his performances.



Pattinson's casting has drawn high praise from those inside and outside the entertainment industry.



"He's obviously delighted for Robert Pattinson. It's an amazing opportunity," the prime minister's official spokesman said when asked if British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is happy with the choice.



The royal family also shared news of the casting on their official Instagram page. "Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond," the post said.



Rami Malek, who played villain Lyutsifer Safin in "No Time To Die," said Pattinson will be "extraordinary" as 007.



Stars including Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor and Callum Turner were reported to be in contention for the role before Pattinson was unveiled.



Pattinson follows in the footsteps of only six actors to have played James Bond on the big screen: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig.



The next Bond film is in development, and it was announced last year that "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight will write the script.



"Dune" filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the as-yet untitled film, currently dubbed "Bond 26," while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers.









