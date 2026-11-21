Iran’s IRGC says it shot down reconnaissance drone off Bushehr coast

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Saturday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a reconnaissance drone over waters off the coast of Bushehr in the northern Gulf.

In a statement carried by semi-official Tasnim news agency, the IRGC's public relations office said air defense units of its Aerospace Force used a new air defense system to shoot down the drone after it entered Iranian airspace. The statement described the aircraft as an "enemy" drone and did not identify its operator or model.

The IRGC said any violation of Iranian airspace was "unacceptable under any circumstances" and warned that further attempts to deploy reconnaissance or military equipment would draw a "firm and forceful response."

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded by attacking Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement in June and began negotiations, which later stalled amid disagreements over how to ensure safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Fighting between the parties has flared intermittently since July amid continuing efforts to end the war.





