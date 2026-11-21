Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued an alert Saturday evening over a "potential threat," urging citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the "nearest safe location," the ministry said in a statement.

In a post on the US social media platform X, the ministry urged the public to follow updates through official channels. It did not specify the nature of the threat.

The alert came three days after the Bahrain Defense Force's General Command said its air defenses had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks.





