Trump signs US law allowing cash transactions to be rounded to nearest 5 cents

US President Donald Trump signed the Common Cents Act into law, allowing businesses to round cash transactions to the nearest 5 cents as penny production ends, media reports said Friday.

The legislation establishes federal standards for cash payments when exact change is unavailable, permitting transactions to be rounded up or down to the nearest nickel, according to CBS News.

Under the law, a purchase totaling $10.02 after tax would be rounded down to $10, while a $10.04 transaction would be rounded up to $10.05.

Previously, businesses faced potential lawsuits for failing to provide exact change, even when rounding transactions in customers' favor.

Industry groups welcomed the legislation, saying it provides clearer guidelines for retailers handling cash payments.

"Retailers have been looking for federal guidance on processing cash transactions since penny production ended," said Brennan Duckett, regulatory and policy director at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS).

Scott Zietlow, CEO and president of convenience store chain Kwik Trip, also welcomed the measure.

"We've now got that clarity," he said, referring to the federal guidelines on rounding cash transactions.