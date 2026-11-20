Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz met with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung in Ankara to discuss upgrading bilateral ties to a strategic partnership and strengthening economic cooperation.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Friday, Yilmaz said the meeting took place at the Presidential Complex.

"We discussed our goal of elevating relations between Türkiye and Vietnam to the level of a strategic partnership and developing our economic and trade cooperation in a balanced and sustainable manner," he said.

The two officials also discussed strengthening cooperation in transportation, civil aviation and the defense industry, as well as opportunities for joint initiatives on international platforms, particularly through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Yilmaz thanked Ho Quoc Dung for his visit and constructive approach to advancing bilateral cooperation.



