Türkiye says it is starting offshore hydrocarbon exploration in Pakistan, plans drilling next year

Türkiye's Oruç Reis seismic research vessel will begin exploration for hydrocarbon resources in offshore fields in ⁠Pakistan, Turkish Energy Minister ⁠Alparslan Bayraktar said on Friday, adding that drilling was expected to start in 2027.

Last year, Türkiye's state oil company TPAO signed hydrocarbon exploration and production agreements with Pakistani companies including Mari Energies, Fatima, OGDCL, PPL, Prime and GHDL for three offshore and two onshore fields in Pakistan.

Bayraktar, who attended ⁠a ⁠ceremony to welcome Oruc Reis at Karachi Port alongside Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, said on X the vessel would carry out two- and three-dimensional seismic survey ⁠operations in the Indus and Makran basins to "uncover the potential there"

The step marked a "strong turning point" in energy cooperation between the two countries, he said, noting that ⁠it came ‌at ‌a time of turbulence ⁠in global oil ‌and gas markets

Last month, Bayraktar said the planned ⁠operations off Pakistan had ⁠been delayed by about six ⁠months due to the war in Iran.







