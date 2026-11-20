New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday released a plan for closing the city's notorious Rikers Island jail complex by 2032 -- five years past the original target date.

Long criticized for unsanitary and violent conditions, the facility that opened in 1932 has counted John Lennon's killer Mark David Chapman, rapper Tupac Shakur, and Sex Pistols musician Sid Vicious among its residents.

"For decades, New Yorkers have demanded a correctional system that is safe and humane," Mamdani said in a statement, saying the plan would close Rikers, reduce pretrial detention and case delays, and invest $146 million in programs to keep people out of jail.

"We have a legal and moral obligation to close Rikers," the Democrat said.

Mamdani's predecessor Bill de Blasio had pledged to close Rikers Island by August 2027, but with less than a year left until that deadline, the four smaller jails intended to replace it were still under construction.





