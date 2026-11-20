Bukele to run for third presidential term in El Salvador

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele on Thursday registered as a presidential candidate with the Supreme Electoral Court to seek a third term in office, AFP journalists observed.

Accompanied by thousands of supporters chanting "six more years!" the 45-year-old Bukele threw his hat in the ring in the midst of his offensive against gangs in Haiti.

The Central American nation last year amended its constitution to abolish presidential term limits and allow Bukele, in power since 2019, to indefinitely seek reelection.

The next election will be held February 28.

With approval ratings that are the envy of his Latin American peers, Bukele is widely seen as a shoo-in for reelection.

Around 80 percent of Salvadorans approve of his security crackdown, which has seen tens of thousands of people, mostly young men, rounded up on suspicion of gang membership and left to languish in prison, sometimes for years.

The more-than-four-year offensive has reduced crime in what was once the region's murder capital to historic lows. But a panel of UN-commissioned experts in March said that right abuses by the state could amount to crimes against humanity.

Bukele's candidacy comes as Salvadoran forces deployed to Haiti to rescue four missing troops from a UN-backed international force continue to wage war on Haiti's notorious gangs nearly a month later.

On Wednesday, Bukele shared footage on X of helicopters blasting the home of a man that Haitian media identified as a powerful gang leader.

Haiti's government has welcomed Bukele's intervention, the aims of which remain unclear.

Bukele wants "to cement his image as a hero against organized crime, saying that he not only defeated Salvadoran gangs, but is also helping another country facing a security crisis that seems unsolvable," Diego Da Rin, a Haiti specialist at the International Crisis Group, told AFP.







