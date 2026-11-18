British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Wednesday reaffirmed the UK's support for Ukraine ahead of rare trilateral talks involving the leaders of the US, China and Russia.

"Let that clear message go out as that meeting takes place ... This country is squarely with Ukraine," Burnham told lawmakers during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons.

His remarks came in response to a question from Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey about the Nvidia controversy and the upcoming trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China.

Addressing the Nvidia controversy, Burnham said the government needed to establish all the facts and act upon them.

Last week, Nvidia announced that Jensen Huang resigned after 33 years as CEO, following reports of extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

Turning to Ukraine, Burnham reiterated Britain's support for Kyiv ahead of the talks.

"We know who the aggressor is in this situation, and we will not in any way deflect from continuing that support," he said.

US President Donald Trump arrived in China earlier Wednesday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and a planned first-ever trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The leaders are expected to discuss "global peace" amid the wars in Iran and Ukraine.

The trilateral talks, scheduled for Thursday in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, are expected to address nuclear disarmament, the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran and broader trade issues.



