Democrats are preparing to take control of both chambers of Congress after their midterm election victory, but internal disputes over party leadership are exposing divisions over how aggressively to confront President Donald Trump and what direction to take over the next two years.

The most significant contest is in the Senate, where Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is challenging Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who hopes to become majority leader when the new Congress convenes in January.

In the House of Representatives, Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is seeking to become the first Black speaker. Although no rival has formally entered the contest, some progressive activists and newly elected lawmakers are demanding commitments on policy and leadership reform.

Democrats won both chambers in the Nov. 3 elections and will hold a 56-seat Senate majority, including independents who caucus with them, along with a substantial House majority. Their victory will give them control of committees, legislative agendas and congressional oversight during the final two years of Trump's presidency.

But it has also prompted a debate over whether to retain leaders credited with the electoral success or install figures favoring a more confrontational approach.

Schumer faces challenge in Senate

Van Hollen announced his candidacy Nov. 12, setting up the first contested election for Senate Democratic leader since 1994.

"It's now on us to meet this moment, and to do that we need new leadership," he said in announcing his campaign.

His supporters include independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who caucuses with Democrats, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and incoming Sens. Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan and Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota.

Sanders says the election demonstrates voters' desire for a party more willing to challenge wealthy donors, corporate interests and economic inequality. Other lawmakers remain undecided, including Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who has demanded a concrete plan for changing the party's approach before committing her vote.

Van Hollen has criticized Schumer's involvement in Democratic primaries and his approach to US policy toward Israel. A central point of disagreement is the ongoing US war with Iran.

The Maryland senator wants Democrats to use federal spending negotiations to press the Trump administration to end the conflict, potentially attaching restrictions on war funding to legislation needed to keep the government operating beyond a Dec. 11 deadline.

Such a strategy could provoke a showdown with the White House and Republicans, including the possibility of a government shutdown. Some Democrats have questioned its effectiveness.

Schumer, 75, who has led Senate Democrats since 2017, argues that his experience and ability to maintain caucus unity will be vital under divided government.

"I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader," Schumer said after Van Hollen announced his bid.

He has backing from Maine independent Sen. Angus King, who caucuses with Democrats, and Nevada Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen.

According to US media reports, at least 14 Democratic caucus members had publicly supported Schumer, against four for Van Hollen. Both campaigns dispute how much support they hold among uncommitted members.

The Senate caucus is expected to choose its leader by secret ballot Dec. 1. The winner must obtain a majority of Democratic caucus votes.

Jeffries faces demands in House

Jeffries, who succeeded Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader in 2023, has encountered criticism from activists and incoming lawmakers despite facing no declared opponent.

Ohio Rep.-elect Don Leonard has publicly questioned his leadership, while Colorado's Melat Kiros and other newly elected members have sought commitments on universal health care, immigration and restrictions on US military assistance to Israel.

Some incoming moderates from competitive districts also want greater attention to local economic concerns and the challenges of representing constituencies that previously backed Trump.

Jeffries nevertheless retains support from senior Democrats and prominent progressive lawmakers, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pramila Jayapal and Greg Casar.

Ocasio-Cortez has defended incoming members' right to question prospective leaders about their priorities, while Jeffries has pointed to Democrats' successful campaign to retake the House.

In a Nov. 4 letter announcing his candidacy, Jeffries outlined three priorities for the next Congress: affordability, accountability and American values. His agenda includes health care costs, housing, tariffs, immigration and investigations into the Trump administration.

Democrats are also divided over proposals to impose term limits on committee leaders. Supporters say limits would open opportunities for younger lawmakers, while opponents, including some senior Congressional Black Caucus members, argue that they could weaken experienced legislators.

According to Axios, Jeffries plans to request a counted, secret-ballot vote on his speaker nomination rather than selection by acclamation, a move that could establish the extent of his support.

House Democrats are due to hold internal leadership elections on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts is seeking to become majority leader, while Rep. Pete Aguilar of California is running for majority whip. Reps. Sara Jacobs and Lauren Underwood are competing for caucus vice chair.

Unlike the Senate leader, chosen internally, the House speaker must win a vote of the full chamber when the 120th Congress convenes Jan. 3, 2027. A candidate generally needs a majority of votes cast for a named candidate, or 218 if all 435 members participate and vote.

Democrats' substantial House majority gives Jeffries some room for defections, but the result will test party unity.

Governing under Trump

From January, Democrats will be able to set priorities in both chambers, chair committees, conduct investigations and issue subpoenas through their oversight powers. Senate control will also give them influence over presidential appointments and judicial confirmations.

Their legislative power will remain limited, however, by Trump's veto and Senate rules that generally require 60 votes to advance most bills.

Disagreements over the Iran war, immigration enforcement, US assistance to Israel and the scope of investigations into Trump could complicate decisions on government spending and legislation.

Supporters of Schumer and Jeffries see the midterm victory as validation of their strategy. Critics argue that voters demanded not only different policies but a change in party leadership and governing style.

The leadership elections will determine who guides congressional Democrats into January, but the deeper dispute over how they should use their new power is unlikely to end with those votes.





