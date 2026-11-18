Danish premier calls for discussion on headscarf ban in public schools

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called for discussions on banning headscarves in the country's public primary and lower secondary schools, describing the religious garment as a symbol of oppression.

Speaking to Jyllands-Posten newspaper, Frederiksen said: "The headscarf is, in my eyes, an expression of oppression."

However, the proposal faces opposition within the governing coalition, with at least one of Frederiksen's coalition partners opposing a ban, according to The Copenhagen Post.

The debate comes amid broader efforts by the Danish government to restrict religious garments and practices in educational institutions.

In June 2025, Frederiksen announced plans to extend Denmark's existing 2018 ban on full-face veils, including the burqa and niqab, to schools and universities.

The government has also sought to discourage the establishment of dedicated prayer rooms in educational institutions.

The proposed restrictions have drawn criticism from human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, and religious groups, which argue that bans on religious coverings discriminate against religious communities and infringe upon freedom of religion and women's right to choose their clothing.





