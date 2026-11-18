The Israeli army announced Wednesday that it launched a military offensive in three blocks of the central Gaza Strip and closed sections of the Salah al-Din road despite a ceasefire in place since October 2025.

Israeli violations since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, have killed 1,650 Palestinians and injured 5,975 others, according to figures released Monday by Gaza's Health Ministry.

The Israeli military's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said in a Facebook post that "the army has begun a military operation in the central Gaza Strip, near the yellow line, specifically in areas numbered 660, 661 and 666."

It claimed the operation was targeting what it described as "terrorist infrastructure."

"During the operation, the Salah al-Din road will be closed in the above-mentioned blocks," COGAT said.

It called on Palestinians to stay away from the area "until the Israeli army spokesperson issues an official update announcing the end of the operation."

The office provided no further details on the nature or expected duration of the operation.

The Gaza ceasefire took effect as part of the first phase of US President Donald Trump's plan aimed at ending the Israeli genocide in the enclave.

Under the first phase, the Israeli army withdrew to what is known as the "yellow line" inside Gaza.

Israel continues to occupy around 70% of the Gaza Strip, while most Palestinians are concentrated in areas outside Israeli-held territory.

Since October 2023, Israel's genocide on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children.

The war has also damaged or destroyed around 90% of Gaza's infrastructure, while the UN has estimated reconstruction costs at about $71.4 billion.





