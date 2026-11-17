US President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in the Philippines on Tuesday for talks with regional counterparts and a state visit expected to be met by protests against US foreign policy.



Trump is expected to arrive in Manila with Secretary of State Marco Rubio after key meetings of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit have concluded and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has handed over the bloc's annual chairmanship to Singapore.



Several kilometres from the summit venue, hundreds of leftist activists, students and indigenous people have been camped out since Sunday to demonstrate against Trump. Over 300 activists who tried to reach the public plaza on Sunday were detained by police.



"Trump is a fascist, a warmonger and enabler of brutal, genocidal regimes," rights group Karapatan, one of the groups involved, said in a statement. The group also accused Trump of pursuing policies that had caused death and destruction worldwide and criticized Marcos Jr for welcoming him to the Philippines.



Police with shields and batons blocked roads leading to the summit venue on Tuesday to stop a march by the protesters.



Some officers also tried to tow away a truck carrying the sound system, generator and other protest paraphernalia, triggering a minor scuffle with the demonstrators.



"Police are continuing to sabotage our protests," said Mong Palatino, secretary general of the New Nationalist Movement (Bayan), one of the groups in the rally. "They used an ice pick to puncture tires of our vehicle. It's ironic that the police themselves were carrying a deadly weapon, the very type of item they claim to prohibit."



"This is a freedom park. There is no need for police officers with shields. There is no need for intimidation," added Renato Reyes, president of Bayan.



A board cutout in the shape of a pig's head and placards reading "Yankees Go Home!," "Down with Imperialism!" and "Trump Sashay Away!" were displayed at the plaza. An effigy of Trump in a coffin was also paraded, while speakers denounced US imperialism and war policies that they say have resulted in economic and social suffering for many people around the world.



Trump is scheduled to attend a special summit with ASEAN leaders, a meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) with leaders from Japan, India and Australia and a dinner hosted by Marcos Jr for ASEAN and its dialogue partners.



He is due to meet Marcos Jr before noon on Wednesday for talks on defence, security and economic issues before travelling to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit later that day.



At an ASEAN Plus Three meeting ahead of Trump's arrival, Marcos Jr and representatives from Japan, China and South Korea stressed the need for stronger cooperation amid global conflicts and disruptions.



"At a time of growing fragmentation, the ASEAN Plus Three keeps our countries engaged in the work of building shared prosperity," Marcos Jr said.







