The Israeli army critically wounded a Palestinian in an airstrike Tuesday and blew up homes and civilian structures in the Gaza Strip amid continued violations of last year's ceasefire agreement, medical and local sources said.

A medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said a Palestinian arrived at the hospital in critical condition after a drone strike on the Abu Hujair area near the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israeli military vehicles, accompanied by bulldozers, also made a limited advance into the Abu Ubaida cemetery area east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza amid gunfire and artillery shelling, local sources said.

The sources said Israeli bulldozers razed previously evacuated homes and civilian structures in the area.

Witnesses said Israeli army forces blew up Palestinian homes near areas where its forces are deployed in the eastern part of central Gaza, using boxes packed with explosives and dropped by quadcopter drones.

For around a week, the Israeli army has been using a new method to blow up evacuated Palestinian homes and structures in several areas of the Gaza Strip along what is known as the "yellow line."

The method involves drones dropping boxes packed with highly explosive materials before they are detonated remotely, causing massive explosions and widespread destruction to buildings and surrounding areas.

The "yellow line" was established under the ceasefire agreement announced on Oct. 10, 2025, separating areas where the Israeli army is deployed from areas where Palestinians are allowed to move.

The agreement stipulated that Israeli forces would temporarily remain in around 53% of the Gaza Strip east of the "yellow line," but the army later expanded the area under its control to 63%.

The developments come amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, killing at least 1,650 Palestinians and injuring 5,975 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children.

The war has destroyed around 90% of Gaza's infrastructure, while the UN has estimated reconstruction costs at about $71.4 billion.