German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Tuesday criticized Russia for seeking to preserve its influence in the South Caucasus through threats, to the detriment of people in the region.

"We see Russia attempting to maintain its influence—at the expense of the people and their future," he said in a statement ahead of his visit to Baku and Yerevan. "Yet the question of its neighbors moving closer to Europe cannot be decided in Moscow."

Wadephul linked the criticism to Russia's war against Ukraine and "increasingly blatant threats" from Moscow. The actions, he said, make one thing clear: President Vladimir Putin does not want a European order of sovereign states in which each country decides its own fate.

"That is precisely why it is important for Armenia and Azerbaijan to shape their own future through self-determination," he said. "It is time to listen to their voices and address their interests."

Making his first trip to the region as foreign minister, Wadephul underlined that Berlin strongly supports the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and their interest in closer ties with Europe. He described the initialing of a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan last year as a historic opportunity.

"Germany stands by Armenia and Azerbaijan as a reliable partner and friend," said the minister. "For those living on both sides of the border, it must become clear that courage and trust pay off -- through greater security, open transport routes, and a future that offers economic hope and promotes reconciliation."

The South Caucasus has long served as a strategic hub between Europe and Asia, Wadephul noted, adding that the region again offers major potential for trade, energy partnerships and new transport links.

"Lasting peace and open borders would not only benefit the people of the region, but would also contribute to the security and stability of our entire European neighborhood," he stressed.

Wadephul is set to hold talks Tuesday in Baku with President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. He will continue to Armenia on Wednesday for meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.