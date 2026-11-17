Britain faces multi-million penalty if it pulls out of Brexit reset deal with EU: Report

The UK could be forced to pay a multimillion-pound penalty if a future government withdraws from a Brexit reset deal due to be signed in Brussels later this week, according to a report.

British and EU negotiators have agreed to a clause in the food and agricultural deal due to be signed during the much-anticipated EU-UK summit on Friday that would require either side to pay compensation if they withdraw, British daily The Times reported late Monday.

However, the UK would pay what the report called a multimillion-pound "Farage penalty" if it withdrew from the deal.

The clause is designed to address the uncertainty about whether the agreement would survive if Reform Party leader Nigel Farage or Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch became prime minister.

Farage, who will also travel to Brussels on Friday, has already criticized the planned deal, saying that Reform UK would scrap it.

He has been particularly critical of proposals that would mean the UK automatically followed EU food and agricultural rules without having any power to block them.

Speaking on Monday, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that he would begin discussions with Brussels on a longer-term relationship with the bloc and then lay out options to the public.

He also noted that Britain has "lost more than we gained" from Brexit and that the country eventually left the European Union "on bad terms with bad feelings."

Under the reported deal with the EU, Britain will agree to follow existing and future EU veterinary and food standards and animal welfare rules.

In return, Brussels will drop its requirements for paperwork and physical inspections on food and agricultural exports to the EU, which the British premier has suggested would give a boost to Britain's economy.

A senior EU source said that compensation clauses for breaking the terms of an international agreement were not uncommon, adding that in this case it would apply equally if Brussels backed out.

Meanwhile, UK sources dismissed the notion it was a "Farage penalty," saying such a clause was routine in international deals, was written "to work both ways," and would force the EU to compensate the UK if it backed out of the deal.