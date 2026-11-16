Turkish development agency hands over 10 greenhouses to Somalia’s Agriculture Ministry

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) handed over 10 greenhouses to Somalia's Agriculture and Irrigation Ministry on Sunday.

The ministry also received irrigation systems and farming inputs to help strengthen food security in the Horn of Africa country.

The second phase builds on an earlier handover of 10 greenhouses to young women, bringing the total to 20, according to a statement by the ministry following the handover ceremony.

The support is vital for Somalia as it works to cut food imports, strengthen food security and create jobs for young people.

TIKA has been one of Somalia's most active development partners since opening its Mogadishu office in 2011, supporting projects in agriculture, health, education, water and infrastructure.

TIKA has helped strengthen Somali institutions and improve livelihoods, reflecting the long-standing partnership between the two closely allied countries.

Somalia and Türkiye developed their close friendship in 2011 after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, then prime minister, visited the country.

Since then, Turkish humanitarian and technical development assistance to Somalia has topped $1 billion, including projects in areas such as health, education, municipal services and infrastructure.