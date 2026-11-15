Turkish President Erdoğan congratulates Palestine on 38th anniversary of its founding

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the State of Palestine on the 38th anniversary of its founding, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and advocating for an independent Palestinian state.

In a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Erdoğan said: "I congratulate our friend and brother, the State of Palestine, on the 38th anniversary of its founding and extend my greetings and affection to the heroic Palestinian people, who continue their honorable resistance against oppression and oppressors.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to defend the Palestinian cause in the strongest possible terms on every platform and resolutely work toward the establishment of an independent, sovereign and territorially contiguous State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.

"We will continue to stand by the Palestinian people with all our available means to help them achieve a free and prosperous future," he added.