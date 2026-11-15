Mossad chief returns to Israel after US talks on Iran, set to brief Netanyahu: Report

Mossad chief Roman Gofman returned to Israel on Sunday after talks with senior US officials on Iran and was expected to brief the security cabinet and caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli media reported.

Gofman shared Israel's latest intelligence on Iran with senior US administration officials and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported. The Times of Israel said he met Ratcliffe in Washington and White House envoy Steve Witkoff in Miami.

Gofman was expected to brief ministers on Sunday evening at the security cabinet's first meeting since the Oct. 27 parliamentary elections, then meet privately with Netanyahu, according to the reports.

At its last meeting in early October, the cabinet decided to raise military readiness for several scenarios, including an Israeli strike on Iran or a surprise Iranian attack, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The newspaper said Netanyahu had discussed possible military action against Iran with security chiefs in recent weeks, including steps that could draw a major Iranian response. It cited reports that military chief of staff Eyal Zamir opposed taking such action in the run-up to the elections.

Yedioth Ahronoth said the cabinet could consider authorizing military action against Iran. It gave no details on a potential operation or any decision.