No breakthrough in 1st unity government talks between Netanyahu’s Likud, Eisenkot’s Yashar: Israeli media

Israeli lawmakers sit at the Israeli parliament (Knesset) on the opening day of the new parliament in Jerusalem on November 10, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The first round of negotiations between representatives of the Yashar party, led by Prime Minister-designate Gadi Eisenkot, and caretaker Premier Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party ended Sunday without progress toward forming a unity government amid disagreements over who would lead it and which parties would join.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth said the meeting, held at a hotel in Herzliya, lasted about an hour and 15 minutes. Shalom Shlomo, a political adviser to former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attended on behalf of Bennett's Together party.

Knesset members Hili Tropper and Yoav Horowitz represented Yashar at the meeting, while Likud was represented by its parliamentary faction chair, Ofir Katz, and lawyer Michael Rabello, Netanyahu's former legal adviser.

According to the newspaper, the main disagreement concerns who would serve as prime minister. Eisenkot is seeking to form a government under his leadership without rotating the premiership with Netanyahu. Likud refuses to join unless Netanyahu serves as prime minister, either outright or under a rotation agreement.

Likud also insists that all parties in Netanyahu's bloc join the government, including Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party, a further point of disagreement with Eisenkot.

The negotiations came amid opposition from Eisenkot's partners Yair Lapid, Avigdor Lieberman and Yair Golan to join any government that includes Netanyahu.

Golan criticized the negotiations, arguing that replacing Netanyahu and Likud would require building a political partnership among their opponents. He said there was a "clear democratic verdict" that should be respected.

Eisenkot said a unity government should be based on shared values, including public education, military service, public service and solidarity among citizens. He said political agreements and the allocation of posts alone would be insufficient.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth daily, Eisenkot held a private meeting last week with Yaakov Asher, leader of United Torah Judaism, as part of his efforts to explore whether ultra-Orthodox parties could join his government.

The newspaper said differences remained after the first round of talks and that any substantial progress toward a unity government would likely require a direct meeting between Netanyahu and Eisenkot.

The Knesset is scheduled to vote Tuesday on replacing its current speaker, Amir Ohana of the Likud, with Yashar lawmaker Matan Kahana.

Elections for the 26th Knesset were held on Oct. 27, 2026, after the previous parliament completed its statutory term.

The election strengthened the opposition to Netanyahu, led by Eisenkot, whom 67 Knesset members recommended to form the government. Netanyahu received 46 recommendations, while seven lawmakers declined to recommend either candidate.

Likud won the most seats, but President Isaac Herzog gave Eisenkot the mandate to form a government on Nov. 8. Eisenkot has 28 days to do so, with a possible 14-day extension.

Eisenkot has since opened consultations with ultra-Orthodox parties and other political groups in an effort to form a coalition, amid disagreements over military conscription and the participation of Arab parties. Netanyahu's calls for a unity government prompted negotiations between Likud and Yashar, which have yet to produce an agreement.