Kremlin slams Zelensky for divulging US land-for-NATO offer

Russia on Monday criticised Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for revealing Washington had proposed that Kyiv cede land for NATO membership as part of a possible peace deal with Moscow.

The Kremlin did not confirm the proposal had been made or comment on it. But Moscow has long opposed Ukraine joining the US-led military alliance.

"We continue to maintain our position that it is inadvisable to disclose details of the discussions taking place between us and the Americans in the interests of the peace process," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP.

Zelensky had told journalists on Friday that the offer had been made by US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who last week held talks in Abu Dhabi with both sides, before separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.

"The Americans raised a question: 'What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?' This was the first time this had been raised," Zelensky said.

Kyiv has long pushed for NATO membership, hoping its mutual defense clauses will be a guarantee against a future Russian attack.

But Moscow has for years railed against new countries joining NATO — believing it was promised by the United States that that alliance would not move closer to its borders.

Since it launched its full-scale offensive on Ukraine in 2022, both Sweden and Finland — which has a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia — have joined NATO.

























