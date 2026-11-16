California Gov. Newsom calls for curbing ‘dark money’ in US politics

Governor of California, Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference on the fifth day of the COP31 annual UN climate conference, in Antalya, Turkey, 13 November 2026. (EPA Photo)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for sweeping reforms to the US campaign finance system, warning that "dark money" and powerful special interest groups continue to exert significant influence over American politics.

Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of the UN climate conference COP31 in Antalya, Newsom said greater transparency was needed to limit the influence of wealthy donors and lobbying organizations on political decision-making.

"The thing that explains more things in more ways on more days is money. Dark money," Newsom said.

"And we've just got to get it out of politics, or at least disclose it. And we've got to call it out, and we've got to be clear, and we've got to be precise."

'ORGANIZED PEOPLE CAN STILL DEFEAT BIG MONEY'



Asked about the influence of powerful lobbying groups, including the fossil fuel industry and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), Newsom pointed to the recent US midterm elections as evidence that financial backing does not necessarily translate into electoral success.

"You know, those AIPAC candidates lost. Big oil candidates tended to lose," he said.

The governor also cited political spending by billionaire Elon Musk, arguing that substantial financial resources had failed to deliver the outcomes sought by their backers.

"I mean, you saw Elon Musk, on behalf of the president, put over half a billion dollars. He lost," Newsom said.

"Organized people can still defeat big money," he added.

Newsom said the election results offered hope for the future of American democracy but cautioned that the influence of wealthy donors remained a challenge.

"That said, don't be naive. We've got to reform our campaign finance system," he said.

"We have got to address these influences of special interest money, and we've got to get it out of our politics."

NEWSOM CRITICIZES ISRAELI POLICIES, VIOLENCE IN WEST BANK



Turning to developments in the Middle East, Newsom strongly criticized Israeli policies and violence by occupiers in the occupied West Bank.

"It's a moral catastrophe," he said, describing the situation as "a disgrace."

Newsom also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct and his influence on US policy toward the region.

"The way Bibi Netanyahu has conducted himself and the influence he had on President Trump. Disgrace," he said.

Referring to US involvement in the war in Iran, the governor called for a change in Washington's approach to regional conflicts.

"We need to get out of this entanglement," he said.

Newsom also expressed hope over recent political developments in Israel.

"I'm very pleased with the results of the election in Israel. I'm hopeful that it will work out," he said, adding that developments were still unfolding.

Newsom also described the recent US midterm elections as an important moment for American democracy, saying the results demonstrated voters' ability to influence the country's political direction.

"It was small D and big D democratic movement. Restored faith in our republic, our democracy," he said.