Iraq sets deadline for Kataib Hezbollah to leave Jurf al-Nasr amid oil-smuggling probe

Iraq has set a deadline for Kataib Hezbollah to leave Jurf al-Nasr in the central province of Babil and ordered the armed forces to enter the area amid an investigation into suspected oil smuggling, a government spokesman said Monday.

"There is a deadline for the armed faction to leave Jurf al-Nasr, and that deadline is not far off," Haider al-Aboudi told the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

He did not specify when the deadline would expire or when troops would enter the area, also known as Jurf al-Sakhar.

Aboudi said Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's orders followed an intelligence agency report identifying suspected oil smuggling through an electronic monitoring program.

A high-level investigative committee subsequently inspected six locations identified in the report.

"The investigative committee detected clear tampering with pipelines passing through the area, as well as attempts to bury and conceal traces of that tampering," he said.

Investigators also identified two refineries, a tanker and storage tanks, he added.

Kataib Hezbollah denied the oil-smuggling allegations Sunday, saying the inspection found no interference with pipelines and that facilities in the area supplied fuel for military vehicles.

Aboudi said the prime minister ordered the case and those implicated to be referred to the judiciary and directed the Commission of Integrity to participate in the investigation.

Security agencies were also instructed to prevent tankers carrying oil or petroleum products from leaving the area.

He said Jurf al-Nasr had long been described as a closed file, but the government was acting under its legal powers and constitutional responsibility to protect public funds.

The armed forces' entry would represent the normal administration of security across Iraqi territory, he said.

Aboudi stressed that the investigation extended beyond Jurf al-Nasr to other areas where suspected smuggling had been identified.

He said there was coordination with the Kurdish Regional Government and indications of cooperation with security personnel assigned by the federal government to investigate suspected oil smuggling.

Regional powers operate within Iraq's constitutional framework, he added, warning that anyone obstructing the security forces' work would face legal action.

"There is a possibility of army forces entering areas of the Kurdish region," he said, without announcing an order to do so.

Zaidi ordered the formation of an investigative committee on Nov. 11. After reviewing its findings on Saturday, he dismissed nine security and administrative officials, including Babil's police chief and the provincial Popular Mobilization Forces commander.

Iraq's Energy Police also announced Friday the formation of a specialized force in southern Iraq to patrol and protect the oil pipeline network.