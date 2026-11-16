Aselsan receives historic green certifications at COP31

Aselsan became the first Turkish defense firm to receive a green transformation certificate from Turkish authorities, marking a major milestone in its sustainability efforts.

Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol accepted the two certificates from Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) summit in Antalya.

The "Green Transformation Center Certificate" underscored the firm's five-year roadmap to maximize energy, water and raw material efficiency while reducing carbon emissions. The defense giant has recycled 87% of its total waste since launching its zero-waste initiative in 2019, supporting its long-term pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Aselsan has also invested in renewable energy through new solar power plant installations, becoming the first Turkish firm to earn a "Blue Water Efficiency Certificate."

Aselsan showcased several art pieces made from end-of-life electronic and industrial defense waste in the COP31 green zone to demonstrate its commitment to a circular economy.

"We've made history, and we've once again showed our commitment to a future of more efficient, innovative, and sustainable production," Akyol said.