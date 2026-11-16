BELGIUMS TOP SCORER ROMELU LUKAKU RETIRES FROM INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL

The Belgian men's national football team's leading goalscorer Romelu Lukaku on Monday announced his retirement from international football, concluding a 16-year career with his country's national team.

The 33-year-old striker, who joined Turkish giants Fenerbahçe from Italy's Napoli this summer, scored 94 goals in 135 appearances after making his Belgium debut in 2010.

He is ranked fifth in the list of top international men's football goalscorers, behind India's Sunil Chhetri (95), Iran's Ali Daei (108), Argentina's Lionel Messi (126), and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (146). He is followed by England captain Harry Kane, who has 93 goals.

"These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team ... I went through every emotion possible," Lukaku said in a post on Instagram.

Thanking his teammates, coaches and fans, Lukaku said he "enjoyed every single moment" and expressed his pride for representing The Red Devils across four FIFA World Cup and three European Championship tournaments. He scored eight World Cup goals and six at the Euros.

Lukaku also holds the record for most goals in a European Championship qualifying campaign, having scored 14 times in eight matches during qualification for Euro 2024.

"I will never forget those moments. I'm at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing. It was enjoyable. I'm grateful. Thank you," he added.