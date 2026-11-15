News World Fifth Canadian soldier dies following military base fire

Fifth Canadian soldier dies following military base fire

A fifth Canadian soldier, William Douglas Dal Bianco, died on Friday from injuries sustained in an October military base fire, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Saturday.

A fifth Canadian soldier has died following a fire that swept through a military base in October, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Saturday.



The soldier, William Douglas Dal Bianco, died from his injuries on Friday, Carney said.



"Private Dal Bianco and his fellow soldiers were training to defend Canada. With their bright futures still before them, they chose to safeguard ours. That is service. Now, we serve them," Carney wrote on X.



"Canadians are holding Private Dal Bianco's loved ones, and all those still grieving in the wake of this terrible tragedy, in our hearts."



The incident happened on October 17 at the Wainwright base, some 207 kilometres south-east of Edmonton, Alberta's provincial capital. During a training session, a grass fire ignited and spread due to strong winds. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Carney has called the accident "one of the worst tragedies" for the country's military on Canadian soil in peacetime.



In addition to the five killed in the accident, 38 people were injured. The Department of National Defence said 24 of them were still in hospital receiving treatment











