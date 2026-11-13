Gulf states welcome UN resolution calling on Houthis to halt attacks

Gulf Cooperation Council's Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi welcomed on Friday a UN Security Council Resolution urging Yemen's Houthi group to halt its attacks immediately.

Albudaiwi "welcomed the international consensus on the United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2837, which demands the terrorist Houthi militia to halt its military escalation and attacks immediately and unconditionally, including assaults targeting civilian populations and civilian infrastructure," according to a statement issued by the bloc.

The secretary-general appreciated the UK's efforts in submitting the draft resolution.

"This resolution represents a significant step in consolidating the international stance that rejects the treacherous Houthi attacks," he stated, according to the statement.

Albudaiwi also called for turning the resolution into a firm commitment to halt Houthi attacks, and reaffirmed GCC support for Yemen's internationally recognized government to preserve Yemen's sovereignty, unity and stability.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and other provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in support of the government in 2015.

A period of relative calm since April 2022 ended with renewed fighting in July, leaving 12,000 people dead or wounded, according to the UN.