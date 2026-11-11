Turkish president urges cleaner, greener, fairer world for future generations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted on Wednesday the importance of leaving a cleaner and more sustainable world for future generations during COP31, the UN Climate Change Conference in Türkiye.

"The most precious legacy we can leave to future generations, before the world becomes uninhabitable, will be a cleaner, greener and fairer world," Erdogan said in a social media post.

"As Türkiye, we are paving the way today and setting a very meaningful goal," he added.

The post included a video featuring footage from COP31.

Erdogan also signed the commemorative board bearing the COP31 logo during the COP31 Leaders' Summit at the Antalya EXPO Center, as he continued his engagements at the meeting.

COP31, hosted by Türkiye for the first time, opened Monday in Antalya and will run through Nov. 20, bringing together 196 parties and the EU.

The Leaders' Summit, hosted by Erdogan on Wednesday and Thursday, brings together more than 100 leaders representing 95 countries from six continents and seven international organizations.



