IRAN SAYS IT SENT CLEAR RESPONSE TO US, AWAITS WASHINGTONS DECISION

Iran says it sent clear response to US, awaits Washington's decision

Iran's parliament speaker and chief negotiator said Wednesday that Tehran had delivered a clear response outlining its demands to the US but has yet to receive an official reply from Washington.

"We have provided a clear and transparent response to the United States that includes our demands," Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told Al Jazeera in an interview.

He said Washington has not yet provided an official or specific response to Iran's message.

"The ball is now in the Americans' court. They must make a decision and announce it," he added.

Qalibaf said Iran's priority is peace if Washington accepts its conditions, stressing that Tehran does not want the months-long war to continue.

However, he warned that if US President Donald Trump decides to resume military operations against Iran, Washington would face another defeat.

"If the United States or Israel starts a war, we will confront them both and respond to any attack," he said.

Qalibaf reiterated that Washington must fulfill Iran's seven conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming negotiations.

He said the strategic waterway would not return to its prewar situation, describing its future arrangements as part of the proposed understanding with Washington.

He also accused the US of imposing a blockade that restricts food supplies and disrupts trade and healthcare services.

- Main obstacle to deal is lack of trust in US

He also said Tehran is determined to end the current "no war, no peace" situation, whether through negotiations or sustainable deterrence.

Qalibaf confirmed that Iran's negotiating team remains unchanged and that he continues to lead the talks.

He said an agreement with Washington is possible if the US honors previous understandings and avoids actions that undermine trust.

The main obstacle to an agreement, he argued, is Tehran's lack of trust in Washington and what he described as excessive US demands.

Qalibaf also claimed that US officials had visited Moscow and asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to facilitate direct negotiations with Iran.

He stressed that ending the war against Iran and what Tehran calls the "resistance front" is among the provisions of the memorandum of understanding and one of Iran's seven conditions.

The Iranian parliament speaker warned that continued fighting would harm regional countries, including both their security and their economies.

The remarks come amid diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between Iran and the US, which began with US-Israeli military attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

According to previous reports, Iran's seven conditions include lifting the US naval blockade, guaranteeing safe passage for commercial vessels and oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, removing unilateral sanctions, exempting Iranian oil exports from restrictions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, allowing Tehran to retain its nuclear materials inside the country, and ending the war.

Regional mediators, including Pakistan and Oman, have sought to facilitate negotiations between Tehran and Washington, but disagreements over sanctions, security guarantees, and the Strait of Hormuz have continued to complicate efforts toward a settlement.





