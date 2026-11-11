South Korea, Ukraine discuss ways for 'full normalization' of ties amid POW row

The foreign ministers of South Korea and Ukraine discussed steps toward the "full normalization" of bilateral ties after tensions arose over Kyiv's disclosure in September of the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul, South Korean media reported Wednesday.

The ministers met Tuesday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' meeting in Paris, their first in-person talks since the dispute arose, Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency reported.

"While Minister Cho stressed mutual respect and trust, and the faithful implementation of bilateral agreements as basic prerequisites for the development of relations between the two countries, he expressed hope that pending issues between the countries will be smoothly resolved," Yonhap quoted South Korea's Foreign Ministry as saying.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun was apparently referring to the dispute over the prisoners. Seoul has called for an apology and measures to prevent a recurrence.

Cho said Seoul would continue to explore ways to provide humanitarian aid and support Ukraine's reconstruction.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called for joint diplomatic efforts to keep bilateral relations stable and strengthen them, according to the ministry.

In a post on US social media company X, Sybiha said further steps lay ahead toward the "full normalization" of ties and reaffirmed Kyiv's willingness to develop a "dynamic and pragmatic" partnership with Seoul.

He thanked South Korea for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and renewed his invitation for Cho to visit Ukraine.

The ministers also discussed regional issues, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Relations between the countries strained after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed the transfer during an address to the UN General Assembly in September.

The disclosure prompted Seoul to recall its ambassador to Ukraine and withdraw about half of its embassy staff last month.





