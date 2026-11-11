Norwegian premier urges accelerated energy transition at COP31 summit

Norway's prime minister urged partners at the COP31 summit in Türkiye on Wednesday to accelerate the energy transition by increasing electrification and scaling up and improving access to renewable energy.

"We have the tools to bring down emissions, renewable energy, and technical solutions for decarbonizing transport and industry," Jonas Gahr Store told the summit in the Mediterranean city of Antalya.

Saying that industrial changes are "both needed and possible, and absolutely crucial," he noted that it is possible to bring the world on track.

"Norway will do its part. We will cut emissions by 70%-75% by 2035. We will become a low-carbon society in 2050," he added.

Store noted that the summit must accelerate the energy transition by increasing electrification, scaling up and improving access to renewable energy, facilitating investments in grids and storage solutions, and strengthening energy security.

Ensuring an inclusive transition is also critical, he underlined, noting that COP31 should also move the ocean to the center of climate action and implementation.

He also announced that Norway, Canada and the UK are launching a partnership which will bring $10 billion in climate finance by 2030, including mobilized private capital.

The annual high-level UN Climate Change Conference is taking place from Nov. 9 to 20, bringing global partners together to align efforts and sustain ambitious climate action.





