Turkish president meets Bosnia-Herzegovina leaders in Antalya

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on Wednesday Denis Becirovic, chairman of Bosnia-Herzegovina's presidency, and Zeljko Komsic, a member of the presidency, in Antalya, where they are attending the COP31 leaders' summit.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in an official statement.

Erdogan said Türkiye values the friendship of all three constituent peoples of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and would continue to support the country's territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitutional order.

Türkiye, he added, would maintain its support for the EU-led Althea mission and emphasized Ankara's commitment to expanding cooperation with Bosnia-Herzegovina in various fields, particularly trade and investment.