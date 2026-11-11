Israeli security cabinet orders military to prepare for possible attack on Iran

Israel's security cabinet has instructed the military to step up preparations for a possible attack on Iran, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported Wednesday evening.

"The directives issued by the security cabinet to the Israeli military could lead it to carry out activities that could trigger a war," the broadcaster said.

KAN said the directives were made public after Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot issued a statement urging caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from unnecessary military operations until the next government is formed.

The security cabinet last met on Oct. 5-weeks before the Oct. 27 Israeli elections-the broadcaster added.