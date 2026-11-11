Iranian army warns US military bases beyond region could be targeted in renewed war

Iran's deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces warned Wednesday that US military bases and interests were within range of Iranian missiles and drones, saying Tehran was prepared to strike targets beyond the region in the event of renewed attacks.

Amir Kioumars Heydari made the remarks during a televised interview with Iranian state broadcaster IRIB. He said the confrontation with Washington developed into a regional war and claimed all US military bases and interests were within the reach of Iranian forces.

If aircraft launched from another country's territory attack Iran, Tehran could strike comparable targets in the country from which the aircraft departed, according to Heydari.

He said Iran prepared a list of potential targets extending beyond areas involved in previous fighting, including locations that US or Israeli forces might use in a future confrontation.

Heydari also claimed that Iranian forces drove US troops out of the Gulf and forced American warships to retreat hundreds of kilometers from Iran's borders.

He warned that any renewed attack would face an immediate and forceful response.

His remarks followed a warning by Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei that Tehran could target US military installations in distant locations, including Europe.

"I mean US military bases in distant areas that we have not attacked so far," said Rezaei, adding that Iran could also strike islands believed to be beyond the range of its missiles.

"We may even target some US military bases in European countries," he warned.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have continued following a US and Israeli offensive against Iran that began Feb. 28.

Iran and the US have remained at odds about the implementation of a June 18 memorandum of understanding reached in Islamabad, with disagreements on sanctions, the US naval blockade and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz complicating efforts to end the war.





