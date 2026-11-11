DR Congo president signs contested referendum law

The Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has signed a controversial referendum bill into law, national television reported Wednesday.

Critics said the move could allow the president to seek a third term in office.

The promulgation came days after parliament's two chambers approved the bill last month.

The president promulgated the law on Nov. 10, through an ordinance, according to the report, citing Roger Kalenga, the president's deputy spokesman.

"The referendum is the expression of the sovereignty of the people. It constitutes a mechanism for direct consultation of the Congolese people through which they exercise national sovereignty by pronouncing themselves yes or no on a text or on a specific question," said Kalenga.

The law authorizes the use of a referendum to amend existing constitutional provisions, in accordance with the approved mechanisms.

It also stipulates that in case of "absolute necessity," a new Constitution can be drafted and endorsed by the people through a referendum.

The referendum may be triggered at the initiative of the president and the government after deliberation in the Cabinet or by half of the members of each of the two chambers of parliament.

Parliament first passed the legislation in June, when Tshisekedi's ruling coalition held a majority.

But the Constitutional Court sent it back for revision after raising concerns about provisions that would have allowed the president to call a referendum on any issue deemed of fundamental importance.

Under the Constitution, the president is limited to two five-year terms.

Tshisekedi's second and final mandate is due to end in 2028.

Earlier this year, the president said he would accept another mandate if the Congolese people requested it, triggering strong criticism from the opposition.





